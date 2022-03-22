Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $27.31 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

