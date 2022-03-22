Cappasity Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,175.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $17,175.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00036565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00107202 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.