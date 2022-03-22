Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

