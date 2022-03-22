Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

