Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

