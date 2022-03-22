Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,034 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

