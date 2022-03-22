Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mesabi Trust worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 45.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 48.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.00%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

