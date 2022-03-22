Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $73,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

