Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.65.

CARR stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

