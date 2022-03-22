Cat Token (CAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Cat Token (CAT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $931.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00284918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

