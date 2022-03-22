Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.