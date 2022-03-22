Celyad Oncology (CYAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

