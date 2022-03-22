Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

