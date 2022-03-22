Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

