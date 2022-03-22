Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

