C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

