Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

