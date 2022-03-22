Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,505 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Stryker makes up 2.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.03. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $228.79 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

