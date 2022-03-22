ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Hits $775,137.04

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $775,137.04 and approximately $7,777.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.77 or 0.99847205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

