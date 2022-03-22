Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.