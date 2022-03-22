Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 9.1%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.04. Approximately 55,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,528,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,235.00 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

