Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CSSEP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

