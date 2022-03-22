Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

CHS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

