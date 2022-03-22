China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.44 (OTC:FRSHY)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4427 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

OTC:FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

