Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $11,018.35 on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $8,597.15 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11,086.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,819.92.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.