Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.79. 560,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.57. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$15.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

