Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

Get Cian alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during trading on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIAN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.