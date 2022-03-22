Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $467.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.30 million. Cinemark posted sales of $114.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.