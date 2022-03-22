Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.90. 3,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,963. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.04. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.