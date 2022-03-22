CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

