CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
