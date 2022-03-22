CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,722. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

