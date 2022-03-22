Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,507,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $95,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 365,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814,596. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

