CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.55. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 61,384 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 303,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

