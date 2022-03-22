Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 13,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 906,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

