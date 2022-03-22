Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. 11,454,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 27.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.