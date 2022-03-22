CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.35

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLI stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.20. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £847.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.82) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($116,903.63). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($92,024.88).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

