Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $77.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $174,446 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.33. 247,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

