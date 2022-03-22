Comparing Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Sandy Spring Bancorp 42.57% 13.80% 1.65%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million 2.96 $10.76 million $2.43 9.03 Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 3.66 $235.11 million $4.96 9.04

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

