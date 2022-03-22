Comparing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WPP and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 3 1 0 2.00

Groupon has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Groupon 12.27% 9.04% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WPP and Groupon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.93 $876.90 million N/A N/A Groupon $967.11 million 0.58 $118.67 million $3.62 5.22

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats WPP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

