Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Compass Diversified worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $21,032,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Compass Diversified’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

