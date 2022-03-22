Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will report $93.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $97.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,424. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

