Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 202 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,997 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,470 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.