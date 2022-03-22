Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pool were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

