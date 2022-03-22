Concord Wealth Partners Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stratasys were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

