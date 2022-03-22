Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,426 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

