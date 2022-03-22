Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.64% of Conduent worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNDT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.