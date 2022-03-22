Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.