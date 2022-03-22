Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ED. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

