ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Piotr Szulczewski Sells 45,895 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $87,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30.

WISH stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

