ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Pai Liu Sells 107,869 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $5,105.80.

WISH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841,752. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,678 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

